DALLAS (KDAF) — The Powerball jackpot was won by no one on the August 13 drawing so the $48 million now moves up to an estimated $56 million (cash value of $32.5 million) but not before a Texan will take home some serious cash.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning ticket was sold in the Lone Star State as it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball. The winning numbers were 19, 24, 35, 43, and 62 with the Powerball, 2.

In total there were over 30,000 winners throughout Texas from this drawing that won at least $4 and as much as $50,000. The next drawing is set for Monday night (August 15).