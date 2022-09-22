DALLAS (KDAF) — Winner, winner, Lone Star State chicken dinner!

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was won in the state from Wednesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four of the winning numbers alongside the Powerball to net the big win.

The winning numbers were 6, 33, 34, 45, and 54, with the Powerball 7. The jackpot for this drawing was not won and no other secondary prizes were won in the state of Texas.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Sep. 24 and will feature a $270 million jackpot which has a cash value of $145.5 million.