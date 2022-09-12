DALLAS (KDAF) — At least someone in Texas is winning this weekend, according to the Texas Lottery. Even though the Dallas Cowboys lost the first game of the NFL season and the Texas Longhorns barely lost to Alabama, we need to celebrate all the Texas-centric victories.

The lottery reports that someone in the Lone Star State bought a Powerball ticket that matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball from Saturday’s drawing to score a big win. Sooner or later they’ll claim this massive victory and watch their bank account jump.

The ticket was able to win one lucky Texan $50,000 from this drawing, which is the most with the next highest win being 11 tickets winning $200 each. The lottery said, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

The next drawing is set for Monday night with a jackpot of $193 million which has a cash value of $105.3 million. Good luck!