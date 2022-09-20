DALLAS (KDAF) — With over 40,000 winners from the weekend’s Texas Lottery Powerball drawing, folks around the Lone Star State may be scrambling to see if their ticket won some serious money.

While no one won the jackpot or the secondary seven-figure prize from this drawing a single $50,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas, according to the lottery. That ticket matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Powerball to net the big win.

If that player would’ve chosen to Power Play they would’ve taken their winnings to new heights in the amount of $150,000. The winning numbers from this drawing were 5, 25, 36, 51, and 61 with Powerball 1.

The next drawing on September 19 has a jackpot of $238 million which has a cash value of $128.2 million.