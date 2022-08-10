DALLAS (KDAF) — The Powerball lottery game is among the most popular in the U.S. alongside Mega Millions and its popularity actually waxes and wanes like the moon. The small the jackpot, the less likely you’re playing the game, however, it indeed pays to play.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in the Lone Star State from the game’s drawing on August 8. That ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to net the big prize.

There were no jackpot winners in Texas or across the country for that matter, which means the jackpot rolls on to $35 million (cash value of $20.6 million) for the August 10 drawing.

In total from the August 8 drawing, there were over 17,000 winners in Texas that won at least $4 and as much as $50K.