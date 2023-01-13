DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a change of scenery in the new year? New jobs can help with that, but where are the top neighborhoods for 2023 to move to with these new jobs?

A report from Opendoor dove into the hottest zip codes in 2022 to find out where these top spots to move to in the new year are.

“Recently, one-third of people across the U.S. told us they would relocate for a lifestyle change. Whether to be closer to outdoor and recreational activities or to join a close-knit community, the desire to belong remained strong in 2022 as the recalibration of work and personal priorities encouraged people to move away from city centers,” the report said.

While everything is bigger in Texas, the desire to become a part of the Lone Star State seems to continue to grow as five of the top 10 zip codes in the country can be found here.

Clarksville, TN Yukon, OK Katy, TX New Braunfels, TX Forney, TX Summerville, SC Cypress, TX Kissimmee, FL Leander, TX Murfreesboro, TN

Courtesy of Opendoor: “Forney is one of the top 5 ZIP Codes in the U.S.”

The report added, “Half of first-time home buyers say “family” is the top reason they decided to purchase a home in 2022. Katy, TX and Yukon, OK continued their reign on our hottest ZIPs list. They draw homeowners for their proximity to major employers while still being a good fit for families.”