DALLAS (KDAF) — Five Texas cities have made it into VolunteerMatch’s top 50 Kindhearted Cities Index 2022 after being scored by their generosity, fairness/equality, environmental efforts and economic indicators.

Austin was able to crack the top 10 at No. 7, Dallas listed at No. 23, Plano at No. 28, San Antonio at No. 40 and Houston at No. 43 to give the Lone Star State a strong representation in the Kindhearted Cities Index. Portland, Oregon was at the top of the kindhearted city index.

VolunteerMatch says, “Kindness—defined as being considerate, helpful, humane, charitable, or of service to others—is intrinsic to humanity. A baseline level of kindness within the communities in which we all live is a human characteristic that must be actively cultivated if we’re to ensure a good life for ourselves and a better one for future generations.”

The Index also gives those wanting to get involved multiple options to do so, whether you volunteer, work at a nonprofit or even at your workplace, “…you can contribute to your city’s culture of kindness.”

“Volunteering in-person or virtually is an effective way to engage teams and build morale after a tough two years. We hope publishing this list will encourage more individuals and companies to reach out to local nonprofits to get involved in their communities,” said Greg Baldwin, President & CEO at VolunteerMatch.

To find ways to get involved and a full look at the Kindhearted Cities Index from VolunteerMatch click here.