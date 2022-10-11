DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don’t have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.

How much Texas barbecue, Tex-Mex, or chili could a person buy with, say, $5 million? Well, we don’t know who it was but an East Texas resident has recently claimed a $5M top prize ticket from the scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout, the Texas Lottery reports.

“A Gilmer resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery®

scratch ticket game $200,000,000 Cash Blowout,” the lottery said.

It was sold at Tiger Express #5 on U.S. Highway 271 North in Gilmer; the winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! offers more than $225 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.38, including break-even prizes.” Texas Lottery