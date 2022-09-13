DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday.

The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed $5 million from the Casino Millions scratch ticket game. That ticket was bought at Star Stop 75 on Interstate 35 in the city of Austin.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. We’ll see if the NCAA randomly opens up an investigation into the officiating into the Texas, Alabama game. Longhorns fans will do whatever possible to get their team a victory, and all power to them.

The lottery says, “This was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. Casino Millions offers more than $250 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.”