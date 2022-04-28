DALLAS (KDAF) — A resident just outside of Houston has claimed a seven-figure prize off of a Texas Lottery scratch ticket win.

A Kingwood resident, according to the lottery, has recently claimed a $5 million win off of the scratch ticket game, Casino Millions. The ticket was purchased in Livingston at the On the Road 153 located on U.S. Highway 59 S.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. Casino Millions offers more than $250 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.”