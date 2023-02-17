DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for something to win over the weekend, how does going for the third-largest jackpot prize in North America sound?

Well, if you’re playing the Texas Lottery, you’ll have a shot as Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot is now at $44 million which is also the game’s largest jackpot in over two years. This jackpot’s cash value is worth an estimated $26.3 million.

“This weekend, our players will be eyeing their next exclusive chance to win the Lotto Texas jackpot, which is among the largest lottery jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world, sitting only behind Mega Millions and Powerball in North America,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “I’m looking forward to congratulating the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2023. As this exciting jackpot run continues, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

If there’s again, no jackpot winner for Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot prize for Monday, Feb. 20’s drawing will roll to an estimated $42.25 million.