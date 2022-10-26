LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said four people were found dead after a shots-fired call and house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Police said the shots-fired call came in at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they saw “the residence showing flames.” Lubbock Fire Rescue said its dispatch center was called just after 1:15 a.m. and firefighters were on scene in less than four and-a-half minutes.

LFR said 40 percent of the home was fire damaged, and the fire was contained to just one home.

The LPD crime map listed the situation as “arson.” Names and other details were not yet released as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LPD’s METRO unit is currently investigating following a house fire in South Lubbock. LPD was called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed the residence showing flames. Once they realized they were unable to make entry, the officers cleared residences to the East and West. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene at 1:22 a.m. At that point the home was fully engulfed. LFR was able to put out the fire by 2:09 a.m. They were able to contain the flames to the single residence. At this time we can confirm there are four deceased individuals inside the residence. Currently, LFR, LPD and the Fire Marshal’s Office are on scene. The investigation is underway.