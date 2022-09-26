DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning sure is fun and while some Texas teams throughout college football saw wins over the weekend, none were as big as this non-football win in South Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $4 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night’s drawing was sold near the border of Mexico. “A $4 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #LosFresnos! #TexasLottery #Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

This ticket matched all five of the winning numbers without the Mega Ball, just missing out on the $301 million jackpot prize, while still managing to land a seven-figure win. Originally, the ticket was only going to win $1M, but since the player chose the Megaplier, it took their winnings to new heights at $4M.

It was bought at a Circle K on Arroyo Boulevard in Los Fresnos; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The winning numbers were 5, 50, 53, 58, and 64, with the Mega Ball, 22. There was also a $10,000 winning ticket sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball.