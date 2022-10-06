In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — As DJ Khaled has said time and time again, and as Cooper Rush keeps his undefeated record alive as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback, “Another one.”

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of South Texas has just had a massive chunk of change totaling $4 million go into their bank account after claiming a second-tier prize from the Mega Millions drawing on September 23.

“A Brownsville resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $4 million for the drawing on Sept. 23,” the lottery said.

It was sold at Circle K on Arroyo Boulevard in Los Fresnos; the winner chose to remain anonymous. The lottery said this about the ticket, “The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-50-53-58-64), but not the Mega Ball number (22). The Megaplier number was 4.”