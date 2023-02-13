DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Kansas City Chiefs were busy winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, there were some Texans that did some winning over the weekend.

The Texas Lottery reports four $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets were sold throughout the state over Super Bowl weekend.

Two tickets won the top prize from the February 10 drawing and the other two won the top prize from Feb. 11’s drawing; all of the tickets were able to match the five winning numbers from their respective drawings.

Winning numbers:

Feb. 10: 8, 13, 15, 24, and 29

Feb. 11: 5, 6, 9, 22, and 32

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold from the Feb. 10 drawing:

Kwik Pik Food Store Coppell on Denton Tap Road, Coppell – Quick Pick

Zee’s Mart on 19th Street, Hondo – Quick Pick

Feb. 11 drawing winning tickets:

Oasis Market Place on North Highway 146, Baytown – Quick Pick

Shop N Go on Holleman Drive, College Station – Quick Pick