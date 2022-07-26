DALLAS (KDAF) — No one may have won the $8 million jackpot prize but several people won a couple grand from the Monday night drawing of the Texas Lottery game Lotto Texas.

The winning numbers from this July 25 drawing were 12, 15, 30, 31, 41 and 47. There were 10 total Texas winners who won $1,279 by matching five of the six numbers but four of those players chose the Extra! option to take their winnings to the next level of $11,279.

In total there were over 24,000 winners from this drawing who won at least $2 and as much as $11,279. The next drawing for Lotto Texas is set for July 27 with a jackpot of $8.25 million (cash value $5.4 million).