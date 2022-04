DALLAS (KDAF) — What a time to be alive in 2022; this is especially true for a recent Texas Lottery player in North Texas.

The Lottery says a player purchased a $350,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing in Wylie. The big winning ticket was sold at the Walmart on McCreary Road.

The ticket matched all four winning numbers along with the bonus number to win the top prize of $350,000. There were also 16 winners of the secondary prize of $1,043.