DALLAS (KDAF) — Check your pockets, wallets, purses or wherever you may have stashed that Texas Lottery ticket you purchased recently to see if you just won a huge six-figure prize, especially if you’re from Central Texas.

The lottery reports a $350,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket from Thursday night’s drawing was sold in Austin. The ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to net the six-figure win.

The ticket, which was a Quick Pick, was sold at Refuel 310 on McNeil Road. There were also 16 secondary prize-winning tickets sold that matched the four winning numbers to win $1,089 each.