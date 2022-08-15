DALLAS (KDAF) — As another potentially massive jackpot from the lottery game Mega Millions is laying the groundworks and the once $65 million jackpot from Aug. 12 is rolling into an $82 million estimated jackpot on Aug. 16.

This roll didn’t take place without a Texan taking a good piece of the literal cash pie in the form of a $30,000 winning ticket. That ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to win this massive payday.

Originally, it would’ve only won the player $10K, but since they Megaplied their ticket, it jumped to the prize of $30K. There were also 12 other players from this drawing who won $1,500.

In total there were over 42,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State who won at least $2 and as much as $30,000. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is set for August 16 with a cash value of $47.1 million.