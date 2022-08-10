DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Mega Millions jackpot rolls on after no one in the US won the $52 million top prize, some Texans are sure to be celebrating some top-notch wins.

Sure, no one got in the seven-figure win column from the August 9 drawing but two Texas Lottery players did win some serious cash. The lottery reports a $30,000 and $10,000 winning ticket was sold in the Lone Star State.

Both of these tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to win several-thousand dollar prizes. The $30K winning ticket player Megaplied their ticket to take it from $10K to $30K.

In total there were over 44,000 winners across Texas who won at least $2 and as much as $30K! The next Mega Millions drawing is set for August 12 with a jackpot of $65 million (cash value of $37.9 million).