DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas dollar, dollar bills, y’all! While a $13 million Texas Lottery game’s jackpot wasn’t won Wednesday night, some other wins were had.

While the huge jackpot for the Lotto Texas game rolls on, several players matched five of the six winning numbers and three of them decided to choose the Extra! option to take their winnings to new heights. The winning numbers were 2, 5, 24, 29, 38, and 53 for the August 24 drawing.

While five players won $3,740, that Extra! option took three of those players’ winnings to $13,740! “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Aug. 27 with a jackpot of $13.75 million which has an $8.78 million cash value.