DALLAS (KDAF) — America is an incredible country with so much to offer from the East to the West coast and North down to the south, and when it comes to great food, deep history and culture, the south has it all.

The south is filled with so many cities that are perfect to visit and live in, but what are the best in 2023? We checked out the rankings released from Southern Living’s winners of 2023 South’s Best Awards survey, and three Texas cities were listed in the top 15:

Houston No. 13

Dallas No. 12

Austin No. 6

Southern Living highlighted Dallas, “Set your sights on Dallas, and you’ll soon find you need to extend your trip.

“That’s because there’s so much to do and see in the city, including the Dallas Museum of Art, the African American Museum of Dallas, the Crow Museum of Asian Art, the Dallas Symphony, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Design District, Dallas Arboretum, House of Blues Dallas, and the Nasher Sculpture Center. Don’t forget the shopping—with countless districts of boutiques and storefronts, Dallas is the place to browse.”