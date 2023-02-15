DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got the travel bug, you’re not alone as a new year brings new aspirations to visit places you’ve never been before or get back to one of your favorite cities, but traveling can be expensive.

So, what are some of the best and cheapest places to travel to this year? Well, if you’re looking at the Lone Star State, you’re in the right direction as Travel + Leisure has named three Texas cities on their list of the best cheap places to visit in 2023.

“Traveling the world doesn’t have to be out of reach. Take a smart and savvy approach to visit desirable destinations at (relatively) affordable price points,” the report said.

So, these are the Texas cities and where they were ranked on Travel + Leisure’s list:

Houston – 1

Dallas – 7

San Antonio – 12

Travel + Leisure had this to say about the number one spot, “As a major travel hub, it’s no surprise Houston tops the list of cheapest places to travel in 2023. Clocking in at $569 for a flight and hotel, Houston doesn’t cost as much to reach as most destinations, and there’s a ton to do.”