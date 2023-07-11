DALLAS(KDAF)—We knew Texans were geeky, but we didn’t know we were THAT geeky!

Lawn Love, a website dedicated to lawn care and gardening tips listed the 2023’s Geekiest cities in the US.

Texas cities San Antonio, Austin, and Houston ranked highest for being the geekiest cities in the country. San Antonio ranked at # 3, Austin ranked at #6 and Houston ranked at #7.

Lawn Love said, “We determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Geekiest Cities. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into four categories: Collectibles, Costumes, Community, and Events”.

To see how other cities outside of Texas did, head over to their website or you can check out the top ten cities below.

New York Los Angeles San Antonio Chicago Las Vegas Austin Houston Atlanta Orlando Indianapolis