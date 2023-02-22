DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wanted to have a great time with your friends but don’t know what to do? As long as you’re over the age of 21, you should head out to a famous chain restaurant and grab some margs with your crew.

Wednesday, February 22 is National Margarita Day, and what better day can you ask for to head out for some frozen or on the rocks cocktails?

“Head to your favorite Mexican restaurant to enjoy one of the great pairings, tacos and margaritas. Invite your friends, your neighbors, your co-workers, your boss, your enemies, even. With margaritas and tacos, it’ll be a party,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Mashed on the 15 most popular chain restaurant margaritas and three Texas-based chains made the list.

Chuy’s – Austin

Dave & Buster’s – Dallas

Chili’s – Dallas

Mashed said this about second-place Chili’s, “The Texas-based chain is known for their extensive menu of margaritas. Chili’s carries nine different types of margaritas: the Presidente Margarita, the seasonal Merry Berry Margarita, the Patron Margarita, the Patron Blackberry Margarita, the Tropical Sunrise Margarita, the Grand Coconut Margarita, the Cuervo Blue Margarita, the El Nino Margarita, and the Dreamy Frose Margarita.”