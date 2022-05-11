DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 County Health Rankings have been released and if you’re in North Texas three of the counties within the region have landed within the top five healthiest in the entire state.

Collin County, Denton County and Rockwall County have been listed at No. 1, 2 and 5 respectively. The County Health Rankings looked at numerous different factors to come to their conclusion.

Those factors include, length of life, quality of life, health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment. There were also subsects making up each of those factors in the determinations.

North Texas Counties & Their Rankings

Collin County (No. 1)

Dallas County (No. 43)

Denton County (No. 2)

Ellis County (No. 18)

Erath County (No. 22)

Hood County (No. 48)

Hunt County (No. 140)

Johnson County (No. 38)

Kaufman County (No. 61)

Navarro County (No. 169)

Palo Pinto County (No. 156)

Parker County (No. 12)

Rockwall County (No. 5)

Somervell County (No. 33)

Tarrant County (No. 26)

Wise County (No. 35)

Below is a look at the rankings and roadmaps from the 2022 State Report from Texas: