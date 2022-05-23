Texas Lottery

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery was racing hard with its scratch ticket game 50X Speedway Riches as three of the four top prizes have been claimed.

The lottery says three $50,000 winning scratch tickets were sold across Central and East Texas (as of May 22). The first winning ticket was sold in Overton at a Quick Track on Commerce Street.

The other two tickets were sold across Central Texas: the first was sold in Austin at a Fuel Wise on Rancho Alto Road and the other was sold in McGregor at a Cefco Food Store on West McGregor Drive.

