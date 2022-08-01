DALLAS (KDAF) — While the big drawing for the Powerball is set for August 1, in the last drawing there were some lucky Texans, not lucky enough to win the $170 million jackpot, but lucky enough to win a good junk of money.

The Texas Lottery reports while no one in the state won the jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million there were three players across the Lone Star State that matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 4, 17, 57, 58 and 68, the Powerball was 12. There were over 87,000 winners from this drawing who won at least $4 and as much as $50,000. Monday’s jackpot has reached an estimated jackpot of $187 million with a cash value of $110.6 million.