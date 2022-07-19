In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a major jackpot up for grabs from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing on June 19 but with this story, we’re focusing on several smaller Mega Millions wins from the week prior.

From the July 15 drawing, there were three $50,000 Texas Lottery Mega Millions tickets sold in Texas. Those tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball as well as Megaplied to increase their winnings from $10,000 to $50,000.

There was also a fourth ticket that matched the same numbers that didn’t Megaplie to win $10,000. There were also 26 tickets sold in Texas that won $2,500 by matching four of the five winning numbers (Megaplied) and 72 that won $1,000 by matching three of the five numbers with the Mega Ball (Megaplied).

In total from this drawing, there were nearly 119,000 winners in Texas.