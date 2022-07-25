DALLAS (KDAF) — Good things come to those who wait, but if you aren’t playing while waiting there’s no way good things can come to you from the lottery. While no one won the massive $660 million jackpot from July 22’s Mega Millions drawing, three Texans came out with a handsome payday.

While no jackpot or secondary prize of $1 million was won, three Texans matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to win $30,000 each after they also Megaplied their tickets taking the winnings from $10,000 to $30K.

There were also four others that did not Megaplie who won $10,000 each. The winning numbers from that drawing were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 and the Mega Ball was 16. In total, there were nearly 300,000 Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Texas that at least won $2 or as much as $30K.

Now, players continue to flock to retailers that sell Mega Millions to try their hand at the $790 million annuitized jackpot for July 26 (cash value of $464.4 million). There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won higher than Tuesday’s jackpot prize of $790 million. Two were Mega Millions jackpots – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.050 billion won in Michigan in 2021.