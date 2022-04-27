DALLAS (KDAF) — If you purchased a Texas Lottery ticket from a certain game between April 22 and 23 you may have a couple thousand dollars headed to your pockets very soon.

There was a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket sold in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas on back-to-back days.

From the April 22 drawing, two winning tickets were sold in Austin and Dallas. The winning ticket out of Dallas was sold at SS Duncanville on Duncanville Road; the Austin winning ticket was sold at Scenic Brook Food Mart on West Highway 71.

From the April 23 drawing, a winning ticket was sold in Corpus Christi at a Baldwin Food Mart on Baldwin Boulevard.