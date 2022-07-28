DALLAS (KDAF) — Another lottery game another jackpot rolling on to gain more steam (jackpot prize money) and this time it’s a game that resides in the great state of Texas, but its most recent drawing didn’t go on without giving away some prize money.

Lotto Texas’ drawing on July 27 didn’t see a jackpot-winning ticket and therefore the $8.25 million jackpot rolls onto July 30 where the top prize rises to $8.5 million (cash value of $5.62). The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 8, 10, 15, 44 and 46.

While no one matched all six winning numbers there were numerous players who matched five to win at least $1,331 and as much as $11,331 (if they chose the Extra! option). There were 16 total winners who matched five of the six winning numbers and three of them chose the Extra! option to take their winnings to another level.

In total from this Lotto Texas drawing there were over 40,000 winners who won at least $2 and as much as $11,331.