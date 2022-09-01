DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another week, and another month and the Powerball jackpot rolls again to now nearly $150 million as no one won Wednesday night’s draw but some Texans will see their pockets become heavier soon enough.

The winning numbers for the August 31 drawing were 7, 8, 19, 24, and 28 with the Powerball 1. In the great state of Texas, there were five players that matched four of the winning numbers alongside the Powerball to win $50,000; three of those players chose to Power Play to take their winnings to $100,000.

No one in Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million; however, there were over 25,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4 and as much as $100K. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Sep. 3 with a jackpot of $148 million which has a cash value of $83.1 million.