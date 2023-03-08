DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for your kids to start jumping and screaming and asking you to get in the car!

North Texas will soon be the home of the 2nd largest Peppa Pig-themed park in the nation, according to Merlin Entertainments.

According to the business, starting in 2024, families can take their children to play in the world of Peppa Pig.

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

The new theme park will be constructed in North Richland Hills, featuring multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, and shows, all based on the instantly recognizable locations of the global brand.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Conveniently located next door to NRH 2 O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already”.