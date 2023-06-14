DALLAS(KDAF)— This individual in Willis definitely has 250,000 reasons to smile this summer!

The Texas Lottery reports an individual winning the $250,000 All or Nothing drawing from Tuesday night. “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for last night’s #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Willis!”, tweeted Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all 12 winning numbers from the June 13 drawing (3, 4, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 23).

It was sold at Fast Forward Food Mart on 2000 FM 830 in Willis; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.