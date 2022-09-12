DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been an unfortunate start to the college football season for some teams in Texas and the Baylor Bears found their first loss of the season against BYU over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean Waco isn’t full of winners.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from the September 10 morning’s All Or Nothing Drawing was sold near the city of Waco. “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for this morning’s #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Bellmead,” the lottery tweeted.

On Saturday, this winning ticket matched all 12 of the winning numbers to net the huge $250K prize. It was sold at New Dallas Food Mart on New Dallas Highway in Bellmead; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”