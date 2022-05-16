DALLAS (KDAF) — Down near the Gulf of Mexico there could reside a six-figure Texas Lottery winner if someone who purchased a ticket recently hasn’t lost it.

If you’re running to your purse, wallet or pockets be sure you’re looking for an All Or Nothing ticket from the May 13 drawing as someone purchased a $250,000 winning ticket in Alta Loma. That winning ticket didn’t match a single winning number to net the $250K payday.

The winning ticket was sold at Grab All Drive Inn Grocery at 7830 FM 646 S in Alta Loma.