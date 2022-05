DALLAS (KDAF) — If you passed through or live in South Texas and recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket, you may want to see if you just won a quarter of $1 million.

The Texas Lottery reports that a $250,000 winning All or Nothing ticket from the April 30 drawing was sold in McAllen.

The winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA on Nolana Avenue and matched all 12 winning numbers to get the six-figure prize.