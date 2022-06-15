DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of winning in Austin, you might be thinking of the Texas Longhorns and their dominance within the realm of college athletics, but not this day.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize All Or Nothing ticket was sold in the heart of Central Texas, Austin. The winning ticket was able to get zero of the 12 winning numbers correct to win the $250,000 top prize.

It was sold at Winners Corner Texas at Rockwood Lane Suite 101B in Austin; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. There were also four secondary prize winners from the June 15 day drawing; two were able to get 11 of the 12 winning numbers right while the other two winners were able to get 1 of the 12 winning numbers right to win $500 each.