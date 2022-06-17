DALLAS (KDAF) — When’s the last time you shot five three-pointers in a row on the basketball court? It’s been a while, hasn’t it? Well, someone in Texas is keeping a certain Texas Lottery top prize-winning streak alive yet again.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket from the Thursday night Cash Five drawing was sold outside of San Antonio. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers to net the big win at the end of the work week.

It was sold at Marcos Food Mart on Kingsbury Street in Seguin; the ticket was in fact a Quick Pick. There were also 109 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to net $350 each in prize winnings.

This win marked the 11th top prize from the Cash Five Texas Lottery game in the month of June.