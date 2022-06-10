DALLAS (KDAF) — Winner-winner chicken dinner if you eat less greasy food you’ll get thinner! That was a fun rhyme, right? Well, soon someone will be singing that song after they claim their Texas Lottery win.

The lottery says a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold outside of DFW from Cash Five’s Thursday night drawing. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 9 drawing.

It was sold at Aledo Shell at 401 FM 1187 South in Aledo. There were also 115 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

The wins just keep pouring in from the Cash Five game as this June 9 drawing marks the fifth in a row and the sixth on the month.