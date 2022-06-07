DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of winning is going on in Austin as the Longhorns have their softball team in the Women’s College World Series and the baseball team has moved on to the Super Regionals in their quest for the Omaha crown.

The winning doesn’t stop there though, there was a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket from the Cash Five game sold in Kyle, just south of Austin. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 6 (Monday) drawing.

That winning ticket was sold at Q-Way Mart on Rebel Road in Kyle and it was not a Quick Pick, according to the lottery. There were also 64 secondary prize winners that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

This win marked the third in the Cash Five Texas Lottery game in the month of June.