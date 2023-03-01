DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the saying, another day another dollar, but the Texas Lottery seems to be handing out more than just a dollar recently as many Texans are winning huge prizes.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Seguin #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 24 drawing; those numbers were 20, 21, 26, 29, and 30.

It was sold at Pic N Pac 10 on 109 Highway 123 North Bypass, in the city of Seguin; the ticket was a Quick Pick.