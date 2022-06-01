DALLAS (KDAF) — The Baylor Bears, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Dr. Pepper Museum and more fill the city of Waco, Texas with wonder and excitement. However, there’s a newfound excitement out of Waco, thanks to a Texas Lottery win.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket from Tuesday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold in Waco. The winning ticket matched all five numbers from the May 31 drawing to net the big win.

It was sold at Cefco Food Store on Lakeshore Drive and it wasn’t a Quick Pick ticket, just in case you were curious. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

There were also 61 secondary prize winners from this drawing, winning $350 each after matching four out of the five numbers.