DALLAS (KDAF) — If you get the numbers right you can live in North, South, East, or West Texas and you can score a Texas Lottery payday.

That rings true on Thursday as the Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in a South Texas city near the border. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers 1, 13, 16, 25, and 32 from August 24’s drawing.

It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton; the ticket was a Quick Pick. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

In total there were nearly 23,000 winners from this drawing throughout the Lone Star State.