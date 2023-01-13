DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday night’s drawing was sold in the city of El Campo, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #ElCampo! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Jan. 12 drawing which were 12, 14, 15, 21, and 29. This was one of over 25,000 winning tickets throughout tickets that won at least a free Cash Five quick play.

It was sold at Ritz Drive-In at 602 S Mechanic in El Campo; the ticket was a Quick Pick.