DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems like there are winners all across the Lone Star State this week and possibly more coming on Saturday as college football will host the eyes and hearts of many from dawn to dusk.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Friday, September 16’s drawing was sold in a South Texas town. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Brownsville! #TexasLottery #Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the drawing: 10, 17, 21, 34, and 35. It was sold at Stripes Store on Old Port Isabel Road in Brownsville; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”