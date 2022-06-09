DALLAS (KDAF) — As DJ Khaled has said time and time again without fail and without missing a beat, “Another one.” This version of the saying goes out to yet another Texas Lottery win in the second week of June.

For the third day and fourth drawing in a row, a top prize was won in the Texas Lottery game, Cash Five. This time, a $25,000 winning ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in the heart of South Texas, San Antonio.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers to notch the $25K payday. It was sold at HEB Food Store on Classen Road in San Antonio and the ticket was a Quick Pick.

There were also 84 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each. There’s been a winner of the Cash Five game from the last four drawings on June 4 and June 6-8. This also marks the fifth top prize winner of the month so far from this Texas Lottery game.