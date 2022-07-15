DALLAS (KDAF) — What to do with $25,000? A new car, boat, super fun vacation abroad, Vegas trip? Only you, the reader, know the right answer.

However, someone down in South Texas is soon going to be making a decision on what to do with that kind of cash. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket for the Thursday night Cash Five drawing was sold in San Antonio!

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers (2, 20, 24, 27, 31) from the July 14 drawing. It was sold at 7-Eleven on West Bitters Road and in case you were wondering it was a Quick Pick.

There were also 60 secondary prize-winning tickets sold that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.