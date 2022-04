DALLAS (KDAF) — What a way to end the month of April, as one lucky person purchased a lottery ticket in an East Texas town and netted a big win.

A $25,000 winning Cash Five Texas Lottery Ticket from the April 28 drawing was sold in Marshall.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle A Food 2 on Cedar Street. It matched all five of the winning numbers (4, 7, 11, 21, 22).